POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A company that in May withdrew a proposal to locate an addiction treatment center in a Schuylkill County industrial park now is seeking approval for a new site.
Firetree Ltd., which is based in Williamsport and operates treatment centers for people with drug and alcohol addiction and other clients transitioning out of prison, now wants to expand its inpatient rehab operation at the former Sands Ford auto dealership at 440 N. Claude A. Lord Blvd. (Route 61) in Pottsville.
To do that, it needs the Pottsville Zoning Hearing Board’s approval regarding the use of the land, which is zoned community commercial. It has a hearing before the board scheduled for 6:30 p.m. June 16 in City Hall.
The site is described in real estate ads as a 15,100-square-feet retail building and former automotive garage with 170 parking spaces on 8.46 acres. The ads say the building, built in 1990, is one story with second-story offices, and now is under sales contract with a price of $995,000.
In April, Firetree proposed building a one-story, 25,000-square-foot treatment center on a vacant 11.5-acre site at 10 Shultz Drive in MAJIC Industrial Park in Delano Township.
But two days before a May 4 hearing was to be held before the Schuylkill County Zoning Hearing Board, Firetree withdrew the application. Firetree President Bill Brown said in a brief telephone interview at the time that, “We’ve made other plans. That’s all I can say at this time.”
Brown said in a brief telephone interview Friday that plans for the Sands Ford site are the same type of project, but deferred on details about the new project to a company spokesman, who did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
A city employee said Firetree’s application for the Sands Ford site doesn’t detail the company’s plans there.
In a letter to the zoning board for the Delano Township proposal, Firetree said it has operated drug and alcohol inpatient treatment facilities for 25 years, including the Conewago Pottsville treatment center at 202-204 S. Centre St. in Pottsville, for 12 years.
But that application said that “while Firetree has rehabilitated thousands of clients at that property, its downtown location and small size pose significant restrictions.”
The downtown facility has a seven-bed detox capacity and 37-bed inpatient capacity, according to Firetree’s website.
The former Sands Ford site is 1.4 miles from Firetree’s downtown location.
Plans for the Delano Township site called for 70 resident beds, though it said the center’s population would likely be fewer, and would employ about 25, with treatment by licensed counselors, with the average resident’s stay 30-90 days.
That center would have had treatment programs for clients, 18 or older, identified as having “a drug/alcohol abuse history which has led to difficulties in many areas of their lives, including family, work, legal, spiritual or social,” as determined through a drug/alcohol assessment or referral. It would be licensed by the state Health Department.
No one with “serious mental impairment, debilitating medical problems,” or those associated with violent criminal offenses such as arson, first-degree murder or sexual offenses, that application said.
That center would be monitored by multiple trained staff members at all hours of day and night, and the facility and surrounding grounds would have “comprehensive camera coverage.”
It said that site’s “remote and wooded location” was “ideal for addiction treatment.”
Last October, Firetree proposed moving the downtown Pottsville treatment facility for a site in the former Fountain Springs Country Club in Butler Township near Ashland.
Residents at that time packed a Zoning Hearing Board meeting to oppose the plan.
That proposal also apparently has not moved forward.
The company also operates treatment centers in Harrisburg, Scranton and five other locations in Pennsylvania, according to its website.