WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - A 2500-panel solar farm in Schuylkill County is a step closer to happening.

The West Brunswick Township zoning board has given its go-ahead, with some stipulations.

The solar farm would be on a plot of land along Municipal Road, just east of Orwigsburg.

The developer, Solar Renewable Energy, needs to make sure the solar farm meets township rules, including fences and distances from property lines.