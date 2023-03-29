PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Schools across our region dealt with fake threats Wednesday morning, disrupting class and frightening students and parents.

We confirmed that those threats happened to at least five school districts across eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Those were Catasaqua, Lehighton, Nazareth, Allentown, and Phillipsburg, New Jersey. All of those threats had very similar details: A call from a man to 911 about an active shooter, and five students shot in a bathroom. All the calls came in shortly after 8 a.m.

At Phillipsburg High School, students went on lockdown and police searched the building. We talked to students as their parents came to pick them up early.

"While it was happening, it was just, like, your heart was racing. Just, you really didn't know what could happen next," said freshman Nick Burger.

"Everyone was crying in our class. I mean, most of the people were, and it was just like, the teacher was like shocked, too," said freshman Joey Firetto.

At Phillipsburg, students aren't allowed to have cell phones in class, so many of them didn't know what was going on as they were put on lockdown and officers searched the halls.

"We couldn't notify our parents and say we love them in case we were killed, you know?" said freshman Michaela Cabales.

The parents were just as worried, like Raquel Lau, who rushed to school to pick up her child.

"We panicked at home thinking something happened because of all the news that's going around the country," said Lau.

Phillipsburg High was cleared in under a half hour, with police learning the threat had been fake, but Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer said he's worried about how threats like this affect students' mental health.

"Our children should not be under that stress. Unfortunately, we do have that situation right now in our country," said Pfeiffer.

It's a situation he's hoping to put a stop to. Pfeiffer said his office will be working with other agencies to track down the person behind the threats, but it may not be easy.

"It's our understanding that there was an app used, which makes it difficult to identify the actual area or phone number from which the call came," said Pfeiffer.

At this time, we are still working to get an accurate total number of the schools that received a threat Wednesday morning.