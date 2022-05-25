STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Stun guns, camera equipment and chloroform all were items introduced as evidence Wednesday in the trial of a Monroe County man accused of murdering a co-worker.
Prosecutors say Michael Horvath kept meticulous notes as he stalked Holly Grim, 41, for more than a year leading up to her kidnapping and murder.
Police say Grim's remains were found on Horvath's Ross Township property in 2016, three years after she went missing.
In Horvath's trial Wednesday, prosecutors unloaded box after box of evidence, hoping it will persuade the judge.
Horvath maintains he is 100 percent innocent in Grim's death. But because the defense reserved its opening arguments until later, it's unclear how Horvath contends Grim's body ended up on his property or who might have put it there.
Testimony is scheduled to continue Wednesday afternoon.