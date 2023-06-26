The State of Idaho is taking another serious stance against a Pennsylvania man currently residing in one of its prisons.

Prosecutors out west are now pushing for the death penalty against Bryan Kohberger. The Monroe County man is accused of killing four University of Idaho students.

Allentown criminal defense attorney John Waldron says he's tried several death penalty cases. He says this likely won't be a swift process.

"The jury selection takes a long time," Waldron says. "Then the trial is going to be lengthy, because they're going to want to make sure they don't miss any evidence, any witnesses, anything in this conviction because it's national news. They're going to want to make sure they cover every point in prosecuting this individual and at the same time, that defense is going to want to do the same thing."

Monday's court filing lists aggravating circumstances as a reason for its death penalty decision, including allegedly committing multiple murders and the fact that the killings were "especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel."

The Nov. 13 quadruple murders captivated the nation last year, but Kohberger has maintained his innocence.

"If it comes to the death penalty phase, they'll probably use mental health mitigation experts to see what is going on with him from early in his life to the present," Waldron says.

He added that Kohberger's defense will likely try to convince the jury he's not a death penalty candidate.

The gravity of the case, Waldron says, won't only mean a likely longer process, but a more mentally draining one for the victims' families.

"They will probably be there every day, reliving this, which is brutal, and hard," Waldron says. "When they hear some of the evidence, when they see some of the demonstrative evidence, which is pictures, videos, things like that, they may have to leave the courtroom."

The State of Idaho does allow executions by lethal injection.

Kohberger's trial is scheduled for October. He is expected to appear in court several times before then, including Tuesday, when a judge will consider potential evidence and will decide what the defense can review.