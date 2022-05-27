STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Prosecutors took a deep dive Friday into the daily movements of Michael Horvath, the man accused of kidnapping and killing a co-worker in 2013.
On the stand, Pennsylvania State Trooper and lead investigator Robert Devers read daily planner entries from 2012 where Michael Horvath noted what time his Allen Organ Co-worker Holly Grim came and went, and who visited her home.
In many entries he noted if it was quiet, and drew maps of her Lower Macungie trailer, complete with areas of darkness and light.
Investigators say he stalked not only Grim but several other women.
Devers testified Horvath became a prime suspect in Grim's disappearance after he neglected to tell them he'd been at Grim's home twice and had texted her several times in the months before she died.
Investigators say cell phone records put Grim's and Horvath's cell phones in some of the same areas the day she went missing.
Horvath's blood was found on Grim's trailer door.
Nearly three years after she disappeared, a search warrant was executed on Horvath's Ross Township property where Grim's partial remains were found in an ash lens.
With them were two bullets that ballistic experts say can only be identified as coming from a .22 caliber weapon.
The search also yielded several homemade guns, but experts say those guns would not make identifiable marks on bullets when fired, so they couldn't be linked to Grim's death definitively.
Horvath says he is innocent.
The prosecution will call one more witness. The defense will then lay out its case.
Horvath was asked several times if he was going to testify, and he said no comment.
Court resumes on Tuesday.