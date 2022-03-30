FOSTER TWP., Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police confirm 6 people died in a 50-vehicle pileup that took place Monday morning during a snow squall on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County.
PSP say the identities of the victims will be released following notification to their families.
There was an active snow squall in the area at the time of the crash.
There are an estimated 50-60 vehicles that were involved, police report. PSP said in a press release that 39 commercial vehicles and 41 passenger vehicles were involved in the crash.
24 people were injured from the crash. The victims were taken to four different hospitals in the area by EMS.
Those injured that were able to walk and drivers who were not taken to the hospital were taken to a Wegman's Distribution Facility during the initial investigation.
The roadway was opened on Wednesday morning around 12:30 a.m.