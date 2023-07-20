TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Ahead of the NASCAR race at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, July 23, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have announced several changes to manage traffic flow during the event.

Due to the thousands of NASCAR fans expected to visit the Poconos this weekend, PSP noted that motorists should expect traffic delays on Interstate 80 and state Routes 115, 209, 903, and 940 – but especially Route 115.

"Those who normally utilize Route 115 to travel through the area should consider using I-80, Route 33, Route 209, and [Interstate 476] as alternate routes," PSP said in a press release on Friday, July 14.

Traffic changes for Sunday (race day) are as follows:

1. Before the race, the section of Route 115 between Interstate 80 and the raceway will be converted to carry two lanes of traffic northbound and one lane southbound. This change will take effect at 11 a.m. and continue as necessary.

2. When 25 laps remain in the race, Route 115 South will be closed to all traffic south of I-80.

3. After the race, the section of Route 115 between I-80 and the raceway will be converted to carry two lanes of traffic southbound and one lane northbound.

4. Also after the race, the off-ramp of I-80 East's Exit 284 (Blakeslee) will be closed to all traffic.

5. Stoney Hollow Road will be a no-parking and tow-away zone between Long Pond Road and the I-80 overpass. PSP warns that any vehicle in violation will be towed at the owner's expense.