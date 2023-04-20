STROUD TWP., Pa. - State police say a combative driver started a nearly 20-mile pursuit, which ended in a crash that killed one passenger and injured another. Investigators say there was an active warrant out for that driver’s arrest.

At this point, troopers say they can't release exactly where the pursuit happened, though a news release listed the area as Stroud Township.

The Monroe County Coroner tells us he was called to Tobyhanna Township for the crash, where 33-year-old Lidia Burgos from Reading died.

State police say suspicion of driving under the influence, plus moving and equipment violations, were what led them to pull over a vehicle in the Poconos at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to investigators, the driver had an active warrant out for his arrest and wouldn’t get out of his car. They say he then became combative toward troopers and sped off.

Police followed the vehicle for 19 miles, before it crashed into a wooded area.

Rescue crews used their equipment to free both the driver and a passenger from the wrecked car. They were sent to nearby hospitals.

Another passenger, Burgos, didn't make it.

It's unclear what the active arrest warrant for the driver was for.

A Monroe County District Attorney's Office detective tells us it won't have information until there are charges and that it can't share information on active investigations.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police said it could not comment since it’s a State Police case.

PSP said it was not available for an interview on Thursday. It noted it will share more details as they become available and as they won't jeopardize the integrity of the case.

This is a developing story. 69 News will keep you updated on air and online.