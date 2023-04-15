HAZLE TWP., Pa. - State Police out of Luzerne County are investigating a shooting that injured multiple people.

It happened in Hazle Township on Friday just after 5 p.m. on East 23rd Street, Between SR309 and SR940.

Police say an investigation determined that several people were struck by gunfire before the shooter or shooters then fled the scene.

A press release writes that the incident appears to be isolated.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Hazleton at 570-459-3890.