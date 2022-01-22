SHENANDOAH, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Schuylkill County.
Officials say a pedestrian, identified as Cristhian Perez-Gonzalez, 36, of Mahanoy City, was hit by a vehicle around 5:20 a.m. Saturday on SR 924 south of the Friendly Food Mart in Shenandoah.
Police say upon arrival, the male, Perez-Gonzalez, was found in the right hand SB lane of travel. No vehicles were observed at the scene.
A PSP press release reports the operator of the striking vehicle has been identified at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call PSP Frackville at 570-874-5300.