SHENANDOAH, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Schuylkill County. 

Officials say a pedestrian, identified as Cristhian Perez-Gonzalez, 36, of Mahanoy City, was hit by a vehicle around 5:20 a.m. Saturday on SR 924 south of the Friendly Food Mart in Shenandoah.

Police say upon arrival, the male, Perez-Gonzalez, was found in the right hand SB lane of travel. No vehicles were observed at the scene. 

A PSP press release reports the operator of the striking vehicle has been identified at this time. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call PSP Frackville at 570-874-5300. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.