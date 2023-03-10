STROUDSBURG, Pa. - State Police in Monroe County are asking for help finding a wanted man, accused of failing to comply with Megan’s Law registration requirements.

Officials say an arrest warrant was obtained for registered sex offender Kristian Carwell.

The 23-year-old was registered as a sex offender following an indecent assault conviction in 2020 in Carbon County.

Police say Carwell has prior arrests for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements in addition to an active arrest warrant from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office for failure to appear in regard to criminal charges.

Carwell is known to frequent several areas within Carbon, Lehigh, and Northampton Counties, a media release reports.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carwell is asked to contact the PSP Stroudsburg Criminal Investigation Unit at 570-619-6800.