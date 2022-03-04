Sabersouth Firearms theft
Pennsylvania State Police

CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - Police in Monroe County are looking for two people accused of smashing a window, and entering a business to steal firearms. 

It happened overnight Friday just before 1:00 a.m. at Sabersouth Firearms, located in the 2000 block of State Route 209. 

Officials say the two unknown suspects smashed a window on the west side of the building, entered the store and stole approximately 28 handguns that were on display. 

The suspects are described as wearing wearing hooded jackets, face masks and gloves at the time of the incident. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Trooper Ronald Ziobro at (570) 646-2271 or at rziobro@pa.gov

