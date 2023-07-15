CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA) rescued more than 70 dogs, five cats and many birds from a home on Friday.

PSPCA's animal law enforcement team was called to the property after the Monroe County coroner's office found the animals while investigating the death of a resident of the home. The office was concerned with "the unsanitary living conditions, possible lack of veterinary care and sheer number of animals," according to a PSPCA press release.

Upon PSPCA's arrival, the animals were rescued and transported to the organization's acilities across Chester, Lancaster and Philadelphia counties. Each animal will now undergo forensic examinations to collect evidence for potential cruelty or neglect charges against its owner.

"While no harm may have been intended in this case, the owners of the animals rescued today were clearly overwhelmed," said PSPCA CEO Julie Klim. "Though the circumstances of this rescue were tragic in nature, we are grateful that these animals were safely removed from their poor living conditions."

Since PSPCA's Philadelphia headquarters is at capacity, the group encourages people to adopt animals from its shelters.