The Original Pocono Pub in the Bartonsville area of Monroe County is celebrating 100 years by giving back to veterans in need.

The pub held its annual Operation Chill Out fundraiser on Sunday afternoon.

Proceeds from the event will go directly to Operation Chill Out, an interfaith coalition providing outreach for homeless veterans in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Officials with the organization say the money goes towards purchasing backpacks, sleeping bags, and hotel rooms to help "get as many veterans off the streets as possible."