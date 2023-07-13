SHENANDOAH, Pa. - The sale of a water system owned by Shenandoah in Schuylkill County can now move forward.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission said it approved a joint settlement Thursday in a case seeking commission approval for Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. to acquire the assets of a water system in Schuylkill County owned by the Borough of Shenandoah and the Municipal Authority of the Borough of Shenandoah.

The Shenandoah system provides water service to approximately 2,900 customers in the Borough of Shenandoah and parts of surrounding municipalities (West Mahonoy Township, Mahanoy Township, Butler Township and Girardville Borough, according to a news release from the PUC.

The commission voted 5-0 Thursday to approve the joint settlement and adopt the recommended decision of PUC Administrative Law Judge Jeffrey A. Watson, as modified by Thursday’s order, and approve Aqua’s application.

Aqua will provide information about its customer assistance programs – in both English and Spanish – as part of their “welcome letter” to Shenandoah area customers and will work with community-based organizations to provide information about Aqua’s assistance program and enroll eligible consumers, the PUC said.

In addition to existing commitments, Aqua agreed to contribute $45,000 to the company’s Hardship Grant program to further assist Aqua customers, according to the PUC.

Upon closing of the system sale, the Shenandoah system will be integrated into Aqua’s customer-owned lead service line replacement program, and Aqua will explore low cost or no cost financing for lead service line replacement in the Shenandoah territory, the PUC said.

Aqua will also review the high level of unaccounted for water in the Shenandoah system and submit an audit report for the system using guidelines from the American Water Works Association – providing copies of that audit report to the PUC and the Office of Consumer Advocate and Small Business Advocate, according to the news release.

The PUC says Aqua has noted plans to invest $23 million in the Shenandoah system for main replacements and other system needs to minimize future water loss and improve service.

The settlement requires Aqua to install water meters at the four fire companies in the borough’s service territory that do not currently have meters, within 60 days of the closing, according to the news release. The settlement also directs Aqua to file an amended Long Term Infrastructure Improvement Plan, to include eligible Shenandoah assets in that plan.

Per the settlement, Aqua will continue to provide free water service to eight fire companies that received free service from MABS until Aqua’s next base rate proceeding before the PUC, according to the news release.

At the time of Aqua’s next base rate case before the PUC, Aqua will propose to charge rates for water service to all entities in the Shenandoah territory, the PUC said.