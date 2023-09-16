POTTSVILLE, Pa. — R & J Tours and Transportation Inc. will stop offering tours at the end of this year, the company announced on Facebook Monday.

Read the company's full statement below:

"R & J Transportation, Inc and R & J Tours wish to thank each and every one of our loyal and longstanding customers for 40+ years of making memories traveling this beautiful country. As of December 31, 2023 all charter and motor coach tours will cease. This is bittersweet for R & J Transportation, Inc. We will miss being a vital and thriving business serving the transportation needs of our community. The time has come for us at R & J Transportation, Inc. to retire from the motor coach and tour industry. All gift cards will be honored and redeemable until December 31 2023. After that date, we reserve the right to presume any unredeemed gift cards as abandoned and escheat to the State in accordance with Pennsylvania Law. All prepaid tours and charter trips for 2024 will be fully refunded. Mayflower tours will be honored and remain available. We still are offering a number of tours and day trips to make prior to the close of this year. Our office looks forward to serving you as we all look to the future and embrace these changes. R & J Transportation, Inc. will still be available for school charters as we will still be serving our students in all of our area schools. Once again, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your continued patronage and for all of the cherished friendships that we have made along this incredible journey."