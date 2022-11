SHENANDOAH, Pa. - Crews worked for hours overnight to control a raging fire in Schuylkill County.

It broke out around 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Coal Street in Shenandoah.

Crews quickly struck two alarms for additional manpower as flames were shooting through the roof. The fire tore through several rowhomes.

The fire was under control by about 3 a.m. Monday, emergency dispatchers said.

No injuries were reported.