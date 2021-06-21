POTTSVILLE, Pa. - "Hey hey, ho, ho. Gerrymandering has got to go," came the chants along North Center Street in Pottsville.
Hoping to put the summertime heat on Republican state Senator David Argall, members of Fair Districts PA rallied outside his office.
"We are here today because Senator Argall is going back on his word. He said he would listen to the people, and he would not." Said Claire Kempes representing Fair Districts.
The grassroots non-partisan group's goal is to end gerrymandering. Kempes says Argall, who chairs the State Government Committee, has been promising them to do so for 5 years. They want him to put up for a vote Senate Bill 222, which has sat in his committee since February.
"Making things legal would end gerrymandering. It's not just good idea it should be law." She said.
The bill, sponsored by Lehigh Valley's Democratic state Senator Lisa Boscola would help cut gerrymandering by adding more transparency to both the congressional and state legislative redistricting process.
"This has to be done quick as legislators go on summer break July 1. They don't get back till after Labor Day.
The fear from those wanting a change is if something isn't done, it will be too late in the fall with the elections coming.
Argall plans to put a limited amended version of the bill dealing only with congressional races, to a vote Tuesday.
"I think that has a much better chance of getting to the governor's desk, rather than going and trying to fix things all at once." Argall said.
But Fair Districts points out the bill has bipartisan support with 25 co-sponsors and passed out his committee last session as is. They feel Argall is shortchanging the bill and criticize the time it took to look at the bill. Argall said there were other matters that needed looking into as well.