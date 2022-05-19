The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is advising motorists about a ramp closure in Carbon County this weekend.
The commission said motorists traveling on the Northeastern Extension (I-476) will need to be aware that the southbound exit ramp at the State Route 903 Interchange, Exit 87, will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, May 20 to 6 a.m. Saturday, May 21 to allow technicians to safely perform tolling equipment maintenance.
During the ramp closure, motorists will not be able exit the Northeastern Extension at State Route 903 in the southbound direction, according to a news release from the commission.
The commission says motorists should seek alternate routes by using the nearest available interchange on I-476 depending on their travel destination.
The southbound entry ramp will be closed for tolling equipment maintenance from 10 p.m. Saturday, May 21 to 6 a.m. Sunday, May 22. During the ramp closure, motorists will not be able to enter the Northeastern Extension at State Route 903 in the southbound direction, the commission said. Motorists should seek alternate routes by using the nearest available interchange on I-476 depending on their travel destination.
Work schedules are subject to change based on weather conditions.