NESQUEHONING, Pa. - The founder and owner of a regional railroad that Thursday announced it has bought the former KME fire truck manufacturing company says there are no firm plans for the property, but that it holds “very huge potential” for his company.
“Everybody wants to know if you’re going to put a passenger station in there, load people from there. There's always a ton of questions,” said Andy Muller Jr., chief executive officer of Reading & Northern Railroad. “At this point, I don’t really know. Until we really get in there and decide what we’re really going to do with the buildings, any potential growth is always [there].”
Muller said he was interested in the property as soon as REV Group, the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company that bought KME in 2016, announced in September that it was for sale. He said the purchase “process actually went fairly smooth.”
The KME property is alongside the 19.5-mile rail line that Reading & Northern bought from Carbon County for $4.7 million in 2021 to connect its Reading and Lehigh divisions of its 400-mile rail system that stretches from Reading to Scranton.
The property also includes nine buildings on 10 acres.
“It’s our main line track, and it’s always very difficult to find those type and size buildings that we could utilize along our tracks,” Muller said. “Of course, our main interest in that facility would be its location in relationship to our railroad.”
Muller said the most immediate use could be to move some of Reading & Northern’s freight and passenger rail operations to the KME land.
“But it’s really early on to say anything definite,” Muller said. “I think right now, in the early stages, they anticipate maybe passenger and some freight operations moving up there … the first things to probably get up to that area... Some of the buildings are large – that you could actually, once you build facilities into those current buildings, you could store train cars, passenger cars, keep them out of the weather, that type of thing.”
In announcing the purchase Thursday, Reading & Northern said it has more than 1,600 freight cars and an “ever-growing passenger fleet” that now numbers 47 cars, plus more than 70 motor vehicles and other equipment and was “running out of space to keep our equipment well maintained.”
The KME facility includes buildings with heavy crane systems, and Muller said in a new release announcing the sale Thursday that the company anticipates locating “important parts of our freight and passenger operations in Nesquehoning, which sits in such a perfect location for our railroad and our employees.”
He said putting a timeline on the work would be difficult. He noted that as part of its agreement with REV Group, Reading & Northern will allow KME to lease the buildings to complete its last fire truck orders.
“The REV Group is going to be finishing up,” Muller said. “And they’re going to start pulling out of individual buildings at certain points. And then, basically, letting us know when each building will be vacant.”
Muller also said it would be difficult to say precisely what work would be done to the buildings, but that, if his company decides to do “some track-into-structure, yes, we will have to do that.”
As for future possibilities, “my reaction would be just to see the phenomenal growth and the potential that’s on that site,” Muller said. “We’re very excited. It has very huge potential for us.”