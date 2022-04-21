NESQUEHONING, Pa. - Part of the massive local campus of KME fire truck manufacturing company, which this month rolled out its last vehicle as it prepares to close, has been sold to Reading & Northern Railroad, it was announced Thursday.
The north campus of the KME/REV Group complex, which includes nine buildings on 10 acres, was bought for $2 million. As part of the agreement, Reading & Northern allowed KME to lease the buildings to complete its last fire truck orders.
Reading & Northern, headquartered in Port Clinton, Schuylkill County, runs through Carbon County with its 400-mile rail system that stretches from Reading to Scranton and Mehoopany in Wyoming County.
KME, which is about in the middle of that stretch, is alongside the 19.5-mile rail line that Reading & Northern bought from Carbon County in 2021 to connect its Reading and Lehigh divisions.
The sale does not include KME property south of the railroad tracks.
Reading & Northern paid $4.7 million for the Carbon line and spent more than $5 million to upgrade the track. In 2020, it finished construction on a new $14 million Nesquehoning Bridge.
“We are investing in our future and the future of the communities we serve,” Reading & Northern founder and owner Andy Muller Jr. said in a new release posted on the company’s website.
“Our company is growing by leaps and bounds. In fact, we believe we will be enjoying double-digit carload and revenue growth for years to come fueled in large part by the increasing worldwide demand for Pennsylvania anthracite coal.”
The facility includes buildings with heavy crane systems, and Muller said the company anticipates locating “important parts of our freight and passenger operations in Nesquehoning, which sits in such a perfect location for our railroad and our employees.”
“We will now have the room to grow our equipment maintenance and repair facilities as well as provide much-needed storage,” Muller said. “With over 1600 freight cars and our ever-growing passenger fleet, which now consists of 47 cars, plus over 70 motor vehicles and countless number of other equipment for our track department and other departments, we were running out of space to keep our equipment well maintained.
“We have always been known as ‘the Road of Anthracite’ and this year the world has decided to purchase its coal from reliable Pennsylvania producers instead of Russia. We expect our coal business to grow substantially in 2022 and for years to come.”
Alice Wanamaker, executive director of the Carbon Chamber and Economic Development Corp., said she was pleased with the news.
"I'm excited that the property isn't going to waste, and will be used for continued commerce here in Carbon County," Wanamaker said. She said Reading & Northern has been a good corporate citizen and she expects it to continue to be in its expanded role.
KME founder John Kovatch in 2016 sold the business, which then employed 700, to the Rev Group. The business announced last fall it would move operations to Louisiana and put the KME property up for sale.
Reading & Northern is a privately held railroad company serving over 75 customers in Berks, Bradford, Carbon, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Wyoming counties.
It says it handles more than 34,000 carloads of freight and 225,000 excursion train riders over 400 miles of track. It operates both freight services and steam and diesel-powered excursion passenger services and employs nearly 300.