MAHANOY CITY, Pa. - Several reconstruction projects on highways throughout Schuylkill and Carbon counties will take place during 2023, according to Sen. Dave Argall (R-29).

The following projects will continue this year, according to a news release from Argall's office:

Reconstruction and widening of Route 443 in Lehighton Borough and Mahoning Township, Carbon County, $21.2 million;

Milling and paving of Route 61 in City of Pottsville, Palo Alto Borough, Schuylkill Haven Borough and North Manheim Township, Schuylkill County, $7 million;

Milling and paving of Route 209 in Tamaqua and Coaldale boroughs, Schuylkill County, $5 million; and

Replacement of the Route 443/Columbia Street Bridge over the Schuylkill River in Schuylkill Haven Borough, Schuylkill County, $4.2 million.

The following projects are expected to begin this year:

Milling, patching, and paving of Interstate 81 in Foster, Frailey, Pine Grove, and Tremont Townships, Schuylkill County, $14 - $15 million; and

Milling, patching, and paving of Route 183 in Wayne Township, Schuylkill County, $5 - $6 million.

Earlier this year, Argall, who serves on the Senate Transportation Committee, supported the passage of a bill to reduce transfers of money from the Motor License Fund to other programs, thereby increasing the dollars available to repair roads and bridges, according to Argall's office.

The legislation is now awaiting a vote in the House Transportation Committee.

“I regularly receive complaints from local people about the condition of our state roads – and for good reason,” said Argall. “I’m thankful these important projects will proceed this year, but we need to do more to ensure our roads and bridges are safe for drivers.”