ORWIGSBURG, Pa. - A recyclable food tray manufacturer in Schuylkill County has announced it is expanding its operations in Schuylkill County.

Clearly Clean Products, LLC, a recyclable packaging company, announced the purchase of a 60,000-square-foot facility in Frackville. The building will act initially as a warehouse, then progress to be a distribution center and potentially another plant, according to the company.

It is located in the same complex as Clearly Clean’s other two Frackville facilities, a manufacturing plant and a distribution center, which were both purchased over the last year and a half.

