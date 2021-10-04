SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - A red-tailed hawk is on the mend at Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill Haven after suffering burns to his feathers, body, and beak.
"The feathers had actually been burned away," Peggy Hentz, Founder and Director of Red Creek Wildlife Center, said.
For the past 30 years Peggy has taken in injured and sick wildlife, nursed them back to health, and set them free. But she says she hasn't seen this kind of injury in years. Peggy says it looks like a methane burn.
"Businesses that emit methane include landfills, municipal water treatment plants, stuff like that," Peggy says. "The methane builds up. If it's allowed to build up it would eventually explode underground, in the case of a landfill."
By the way the feathers burned from his wings and tail, Peggy says it's likely he was perched on a stack when methane was burned off.
"Picture yourself with an outdoor cooker that's closed and all of a sudden it's opened up and that explosion - how it can burn your hair, your eyebrows, all of that if you're too close," Peggy says. "It's the same thing with a bird, even more."
She says there was a public relations campaign two decades ago to put bird deterrents on top of the stacks, and it worked. She says she hasn't seen a methane burn on a bird in nearly 15 years. But now she says, she and two other wildlife centers in the region are seeing the same injuries again.