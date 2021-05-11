MONROE, Pa. | The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau's (PMVB) regional job fair is bringing the opportunity to find fun and exciting jobs in hospitality to the Poconos this Thursday.
The PMVB will be hosting about 90 employers from various local hospitality industries, who will be showcasing hundreds of job opportunities for anyone ready to work.
Employers coming in all shapes and sizes, from the tourism industry and beyond, are registered for the job fair. A few participants include Skytop Lodge, The French Manor Inn & Spa, the Barley Creek Brewing Company, and more.
These jobs range from all levels of experience, and include opportunities working in full time, part time, and seasonal positions. The fair is open to anyone who may be interested in hospitality jobs in the Poconos Mountains.
The event will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in three different locations based on county: the Blue Mountain Resort will host jobs in Carbon County, the Inn at Woodloch will host jobs in Pike/Wayne County, and Kalahari Resorts will host jobs in Monroe County.
To learn more about the job fair as well as information regarding attendance, check the Pocono Mountain website.