The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau brings together hundreds of regional and national experts every year at its tourism summit.

"It's a celebration, it's an educational experience, it's a way for us to look back and reflect on past years and look at what we really need to do for the future," said Chris Barrett, President and CEO of the bureau.

There certainly was something to celebrate. The Poconos are coming off a record setting clip, with tourism revenue reaching upwards of $4.3 billion annually. The industry is responsible for more than 35,000 jobs in the region.

"Since 2017, we've gone up $1.5 billion in overall visitor spending," Barrett said. "That generates $823 million in both local, state, and federal taxes."

But will the demand last?

A survey of resorts done by the bureau finds they expect spending this year to remain flat or dip.

Keynote speaker, economist Adam Sacks, President of Tourism Economics, says that while he does foresee a mild recession, tourism will remain strong nationally. State and local governments are in strong financial positions. Plus, households have money in the bank and are eager to go on vacation.

"2023 is going to be a better for international inbound travel than 2022, because 2022 started pretty badly," Sacks said.

"We know that there will be a slowdown," Barrett said. "In fact, we're forecasting for that in the next six to 12 months. This market tends to do slightly better in a recession for visitation because folks maybe won't go to Disney, won't travel across the United States and incur air costs."