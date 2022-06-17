FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - New owners are planning several upgrades to a campground in Carbon County.
RelaxNation in Franklin Township, near Lehighton, was purchased by a group of investors for $3.8 million, according to a news release from Jeff Barber of Lehigh Financial Group, which facilitated the financing of the deal.
The investors plan to add 10 new luxury cottages, renovate a farmhouse and relocate a chalet on the property, the new owners said. They also plan to clean up the 48-acre property and hire a consultant and management company to run it.
“Our great hall will offer daily breakfast, evening reception, and nightly entertainment,” said one of the investors, Deepak Bhatnagar, of New Jersey, in a news release. “We will also have a general store for all your travel needs."
Bhatnager and Kuldeep Kumar, of New York, own other properties in Pennsylvania, including the Hampton Inn next to the campground.
The other two investors are Dilbag Singh, of Pennsylvania, and Namrata Sharma, of New Jersey.
The gated resort is close to the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Route 209, and has cabins, RV sites, tent camping and glamping sites, as well as a swimming pool and fishing.