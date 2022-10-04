WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - State police are hoping a development in a cold case will help them solve it.

Human remains found in Luzerne County in 2012 have been identified, police said Tuesday.

The remains belong to Joan Marie Dymond, who was 14 when she disappeared from a park in Wilkes-Barre in 1969, police said.

The remains, previously known only as Jane "Newport" Doe, were found in November 2012 by people digging for relics on the grounds of a former coal-mining operation in Newport Township, authorities said.

Investigators believe foul play was involved in her death.

Her remains were identified after genealogy testing in March 2022 and by comparing DNA samples from Dymond's family.

State police are again asking for the public's help in figuring out who killed the girl.

Anyone with information should call police in Shickshinny at 570-542-4117.