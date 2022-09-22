Rentschler's Ice Cream in Ringtown will reopen Monday, just a few doors from the former location that was destroyed by fire in February.
"It's finally here!" according to the store's social media posts. "We've missed you all, so make you sure you stop on out to say hello!"
The new Rentschler's is at 33 W. Main St. in the Schuylkill County borough. Posted hours for the lottery retailer are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The store will be closed Sunday.
Firefighters from Ringtown, Shenandoah, Mahanoy City and elsewhere responded to the Feb. 14 blaze on West Main Street. No injuries were reported. Cold weather and strong wind made fighting the fire difficult, with ice on the ground and wind spreading the flames.
At the time, the fire was reported to have started in a vacant home.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
