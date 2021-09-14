Congressman Matt Cartwright paid his first-ever visit to the Pocono Mountain School District Tuesday.
He held a roundtable discussion at Pocono Mountain West High School to talk about how federal dollars are being put to use, and to find out what the community still needs amid the pandemic.
Cartwright said COVID-19 relief funds and the American Rescue Plan are responsible for getting schools back open for safe in-person learning and getting families back to work.
"I'm so proud that the PMSD gets $20 million on top of the $9.2 million from the interim COVID package we enacted in December of last year," Cartwright said.
Educators said some of the money went toward a summer school program to help kids who fell behind, as well as virtual tutoring for all grade levels, and for students who needed individualized instruction.