Congressman Matt Cartwright paid his first-ever visit to the Pocono Mountain School District Tuesday.

He held a roundtable discussion at Pocono Mountain West High School to talk about how federal dollars are being put to use, and to find out what the community still needs amid the pandemic.

Cartwright said COVID-19 relief funds and the American Rescue Plan are responsible for getting schools back open for safe in-person learning and getting families back to work.

"I'm so proud that the PMSD gets $20 million on top of the $9.2 million from the interim COVID package we enacted in December of last year," Cartwright said.

Educators said some of the money went toward a summer school program to help kids who fell behind, as well as virtual tutoring for all grade levels, and for students who needed individualized instruction.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.