Chris Barrett, the President and CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, will attend Tuesday night's State of the Union address.

He's the guest of Congressman Matt Cartwright.

Cartwright says he and Barrett have become friends and worked together on numerous projects.

They want to see passenger rail brought to the Poconos, funded through the new infrastructure bill.

"I didn't believe it. I was thrilled to be able to go to with him and be invited as his guest. So it was extremely humbling to get that call," Barrett said.

Barrett, a self-proclaimed political junky, says he hopes President Joe Biden addresses the issues of the day, like inflation.