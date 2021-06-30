WEISSPORT, Pa. | Rep. Doyle Heffley announced on Wednesday that an in-person assistance program for area veterans and their families will once again be available at his district office in Albrightsville on a monthly basis.
The free service was canceled last year due to the restrictions resulting from COVID-19, officials stated.
An American Legion service officer will be in Heffley’s office on the fourth Thursday of each month, starting July 22, to meet with veterans and/or their family members from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., officials say.
Those interested in scheduling an appointment should call 570-722-8700 (Albrightsville) or 610-377-6363 (Weissport).
“This is a valuable service for veterans who have concerns about their benefits and I am pleased we can offer it to them again now that Pennsylvania is exiting the pandemic,” Heffley said. “They served our country bravely and it is the least we can do in return.”
The American Legion service officers say they will be available to answer questions about veterans benefits and help file claims, including compensation and pension claims, education benefits, enrollment in the VA health care system, and much more.
Heffley’s Albrightsville office is located at 2681 State Route 903, Unit 3.