American flag

WEISSPORT, Pa. | Rep. Doyle Heffley announced on Wednesday that an in-person assistance program for area veterans and their families will once again be available at his district office in Albrightsville on a monthly basis.

The free service was canceled last year due to the restrictions resulting from COVID-19, officials stated.

An American Legion service officer will be in Heffley’s office on the fourth Thursday of each month, starting July 22, to meet with veterans and/or their family members from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., officials say.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment should call 570-722-8700 (Albrightsville) or 610-377-6363 (Weissport).

“This is a valuable service for veterans who have concerns about their benefits and I am pleased we can offer it to them again now that Pennsylvania is exiting the pandemic,” Heffley said. “They served our country bravely and it is the least we can do in return.”

The American Legion service officers say they will be available to answer questions about veterans benefits and help file claims, including compensation and pension claims, education benefits, enrollment in the VA health care system, and much more.

Heffley’s Albrightsville office is located at 2681 State Route 903, Unit 3.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.