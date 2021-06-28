WASHINGTON D.C. | Rep. Wild announced on Monday that she secured inclusion of $1 million for the Pocono Family YMCA in the 2022 Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies bill.
Officials say that she secured the full amount requested by the Pocono Family YMCA.
This funding will impact the lives of people in Monroe County, and will allow the YMCA to make necessary and timely improvements to their facilities, including a community gathering space, aquatic center improvements, a modern wellness center, inclusive locker rooms and family changing areas, expanded parking lot, and expanded childcare service, officials say.
“It is my honor to fight for our district in Congress, and I am proud to have secured this much-needed funding for the Pocono Family YMCA, including upgrades to their child care center so they can continue to provide high-quality child care services to families across Monroe County and the Poconos,” Rep. Wild said. “I will continue to fight for our district to ensure that we get the federal funding we need to make our community stronger.”
“Our facilities provide essential services to countless families across the region, particularly during the challenges of the last year, through the pandemic and subsequent economic downturn,” said Scott Peckins, Pocono Family YMCA CEO. “I want to thank Rep. Wild for her tireless leadership in fighting for this funding and for the families the Pocono Family YMCA serves.”
Rep. Wild submitted several Community Project Funding requests to the Appropriations Committee, she says. Information on the status of additional requests will be announced in the coming days.
The inclusion of this funding in the Appropriations Committee draft bill is the first step in the funding process. Rep. Wild says she will continue to fight for this funding as the bill moves to the full Appropriations Committee, consideration on the House Floor, and negotiations with the Senate.