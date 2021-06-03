STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Democratic Congresswoman Susan Wild was in Stroudsburg Thursday to explain the benefits of the American Rescue Plan.
She held a roundtable with officials at the Pocono YMCA about the local funding they will get from the plan.
She also talked to families about the benefits they can receive from the Child Care Tax Credit.
She said 80 percent of the families in her district are eligible for it and you can start applying for it immediately at IRS.gov.
"Families will get somewhere between $2900 per child to $5000 per child based on on their family income and children's ages. But that amount gets split in to monthly payments they will start getting in July,' said Wild.
Wild said the important thing for people to understand is that they must file in order to receive it.
Even if you do not file taxes, you are still eligible for it.