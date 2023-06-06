Bryan Kohberger, the Monroe County man accused of killing four University of Idaho students, described "cutting fish" in a job application from 2015.

That's according to a report from Fox News.

Bryan Kohberger also boasted about his daily boxing routine at a spot on Route 209 near Brodheadsville in a section under specialized skills.

According to Fox, he also described his duties as a meat wrapper and butcher at a BJ's in Stroudsburg.

Kohberger was applying to work school security in the Pleasant Valley School District. He was hired and eventually promoted, but resigned in 2021.

In his resignation letter, Kohberger said "I understand that if I do not resign, I have a right to a school board hearing to determine if I should be dismissed from employment with the School District."

Pleasant Valley School District declined to comment on his departure.