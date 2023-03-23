A report by the Pennsylvania Department of Health says staff at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono took 14 minutes to respond to a patient's alarm, and that delay ultimately led to his death.

Officials say, due to the late alarm response, the patient's blood oxygen level fell to a critically low level.

This was first reported by the Morning Call.

The incident happened back in November in the hospital's cardiovascular telemetry unit.

The patient died four days after the fall.

An official with LVHN said the safety, health and wellness of patients is always a priority, and added that the network is working with the DOH on improvements.