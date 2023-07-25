PENN FOREST TWP., Pa. - Communications officials confirm reports of a house explosion in Carbon County.

The reports are out of Penn Forest Township on Bradstreet Cir.

The call came in just before 9:20 a.m., officials say.

Photos from the scene show a home engulfed in flames.

No word yet on what caused the explosion or if there are any injuries.

It is unclear if anyone was home at the time of the explosion. Neighbors say there were no cars in the driveway of the home when the fire started.

PSP Fern Ridge is investigating.

One neighbor tells 69 News the explosion was so powerful, she thought her house was coming down. She described the incident as being "intense."

This is a developing story. Stick with 69 News for updates.