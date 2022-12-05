POCONO TWP., Pa. - Two people are dead and three were hurt in a violent crash in Monroe County.
The acting chief of the Pocono Township police says the crash Sunday night was one of the worst his department has ever had to respond to.
"Out of the norm," said Chief Shawn Goucher. "We have minor accidents, nothing to this severity."
He says the cars had been driving in opposite directions on Route 611 when crashed head-on around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 715, not far from the Crossings Premium Outlets.
Before the crash, police had gotten several reports from as far away as Bartonsville about one of the drivers traveling at a high rate of speed, Goucher said.
"We got reports of him driving in the center lane at a high rate of speed," he said.
Responding officers found both drivers dead at the scene. One of them had been ejected from the vehicle, Goucher said.
Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries, but their conditions are not known.
Goucher says as his department continues to investigate the accident, he's urging the public to stay safe.
"Slow down, pay attention to the intersections. Be aware of your surroundings," he said.
The names of those killed have not been publicly released.