The 40th District of the Pennsylvania Senate will look different in multiple ways after state Sen. Mario Scavello's retirement.

Republican Rosemary Brown will be at the helm of a redrawn district with a largely different composition of counties.

She was declared the winner Wednesday with 55% of votes, over Democrat Jennifer Shukaitis' 45%. They're separated by about 10,000 votes, with 121 of 122 precincts reporting.

Wayne County — which long belonged in its entirety to the 20th District — is now split, with several of its municipalities, including Honesdale, in the 40th District. All of Monroe County and the eastern part of Lackawanna County also make up the 40th District, while Northampton County no longer has any part in the district.

Brown is no newcomer to the political scene. She has represented the state's 189th Legislative District, serving parts of Monroe and Pike counties, for six terms since she was elected in 2010. During the current session, she serves as a member of the House Appropriations, Education, Professional Licensure and Transportation committees.

Brown says she will work to cut corporate income tax to make the state more competitive for job creators, pass a Taxpayers' Bill of Rights, provide educational choice, fight for policies to punish criminals, support funding for infrastructure improvements and advocate for "commonsense" election reforms.

Shukaitis also has a background in public service, as she currently serves as vice chairwoman on the Stroud Township Board of Supervisors. According to her campaign website, she is the granddaughter of former Monroe County Commissioner Nancy Michael Shukaitis.

A graduate of East Stroudsburg High School and East Stroudsburg University, Shukaitis says health care — which includes abortion — is a fundamental right. Her campaign platform also said that she would work to support a fair funding formula for public education, free and fair elections and environmental protections to promote green infrastructure.

