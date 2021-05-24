RINGTOWN, Pa. - On Monday, Ringtown Police Chief Doug Litwhiler, who is also the Republican nominee for Schuylkill County sheriff, responded to claims he sent inappropriate messages to women from his Facebook page.
It all started last week, hours after Litwhiler ran unopposed and won the primary election.
Then, a Facebook page surfaced with screenshots of the alleged messages.
"It's just a coincidence that after I do well in the primary election that all these start to pop up the day later," Litwhiler said.
"I just laugh, because I know they're not true," Litwhiler said.
The allegations first appeared last Wednesday after Litwhiler, who's the Ringtown police chief, received more than 13,000 votes in the Republican primary.
Ashland resident Anthony Kodack created a Facebook page and posted screenshots of the messages Litwhiler allegedly sent one of his friends.
"Personal friends I know were coming forward about inappropriate contact that they had with him, so I wanted to do something with it," Kodack said.
Since then, Kodack says he's received several dozen messages from women claiming they, too, received inappropriate messages.
But Litwhiler claims they're all fake.
"It's a big group of friends that are all friends together, and they don't like me, so they're going to say stuff. It is what it is," Litwhiler said.
Litwhiler also claims the current sheriff, Joe Groody, told him he was going to "ruin" him and "waste his money" when he announced his candidacy.
"I think it's political up and down. It just can't be all these coincidences that the guy who started the page is from Ashland, lives a few blocks down from the current sheriff," Litwhiler said.
"I can confirm this is not orchestrated by Sheriff Groody or anyone. This was my own personal doing. This was my idea to do this," Kodack said.
Groody didn't return a 69 News request for comment Monday.
Meanwhile, Litwhiler says he's received death threats since Kodack created the page and is considering dropping out of the race.
"I haven't officially dropped out so, as of right now, I'm still the Republican candidate for Schuylkill County sheriff," Litwhiler said.