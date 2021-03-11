Beltzville Lake rescue

Rescue crews searching Beltzville Lake.

 Larry Neff | 69 News

LEHIGHTON, Pa. – Rescue crews are on the scene at Beltzville State Park Thursday night, searching Beltzville Lake for a missing person.

Emergency communications officials in Carbon County said they received a call around 8 p.m. Crews were dispatched to the Preachers Camp Boat Launch at the southern shore of the lake.

Emergency crews on the scene at the Preachers Camp Boat Launch at Beltzville State Park.

The Carbon County Coroner's Office said they had not been called to the scene as of 10:55 p.m.

A press release with details about the search is expected, according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Anthony Petroski.

