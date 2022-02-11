WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. – Darkness, icy water, and a missing child.
"We got to the waters edge, we got the last known position of the victim," said Capt. Jon Trout, with the Schuylkill Haven Dive Team. "Then we got into the water and proceeded to do what's called a pendulum search."
Trout described the critical moments when divers first arrived on scene of a West Brunswick Township, Schuylkill County, farm and their search for a 5-year-old boy in a pond.
"We always try to get the victim within an hour — that's what we call the golden hour," Trout said. "They have a chance of life if that happens, and we were successful at that part."
Their heroic efforts were in vain, though, as that 5-year-old boy was pronounced dead hours later. The family says his 4-year-old brother is showing signs of life after being taken to the hospital.
"The thickness of the ice erodes very quickly with those temperature changes, and the waters underneath continues to move," said Fire Chief Jim Reed with Schuylkill Haven Fire Department.
The partially frozen water at Bubeck Park/Stoyer's Dam serves a training site for the dive team, as well as an ice skating spot for locals.
"Our temperatures are fluctuating," Reed said. "I don't want to call it a warm spell by any stretch, but it gets up above freezing, the sun comes up, and the ice melts."
The Schuylkill Haven Fire Department says it take measures to ensure bodies of water like the pond are safe to venture out on.
"Our borough crew, the streets department came over and cut the ice and measured it," Reed said.
With weeks of winter remaining and varying temps, they're urging people to use caution around bodies of water and ice.
"It makes it thin enough that you would fall through, so I guess the best thing to do is stay off of it," Reed advised.