MT. POCONO, Pa. - The wind is not letting up in the Poconos. Blustery conditions are expected to last until Wednesday night.

Mother Nature packed on a few inches of snow as well as we near the end of the winter season. People in the Poconos say they know the deal.

"We have two seasons: winter and the Fourth of July," John Pennello said. "So it's always cold."

But they say the wind chill can be unbearable.

"I almost blew away before," Pennello said.

"It's as windy as it gets," Rich Louis added.

"The wind is worse than anything, I think," Jennifer Brown said.

"They did predict the wind and some of the snow," Renee Galarza said. "We didn't get it, the accumulations, but the wind is here."

People from the Poconos say they are used to the blustery conditions, but it's causing problems for electric companies and crews as they work on power outages in the area. PPL's outage map shows a few dozen people in the dark as of Tuesday night.

Strong winds are expected to continue until Wednesday night. PPL says crews are working in shifts and restoration efforts will continue around the clock until all customers have their power restored.

"The wind cuts through your clothes," Louis said. "Look at me, I'm turning into a snowman."

But they did remind me it is still winter and this is the Poconos after all.

"I'm just sort of used to it," Louis said. "That's life in the Poconos."

"You just got to deal with it," Galarza said. "If that's where you want to live, that's what you got to do. It's not bad. I mean, man up."