TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. - Who will respond when there's an emergency?

Some people in the Poconos were out in force Tuesday night looking for answers to that question.

The Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Department in Monroe County tells us it's currently "out of service" in Tobyhanna Township and will only go to calls as a "secondary" responder.

People say they're worried. The fire department is trying to address those fears.

The department says they will be second to respond to emergency calls only in Tunkhannock Township. They tell us Tobyhanna Township recently dropped them, and there's no word on when or if they will be put back into service.

Everyone who showed up at a special meeting at the Township of Tobyhanna Emergency Services building Tuesday say that's extremely concerning to them. People in Tobyhanna Township and surrounding areas say they're worried about who will be responding to emergency calls.

Emergency calls are coming through the Tobyhanna Emergency Services building, but their first responders aren't being dispatched.

Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Company President Ed Tutrone tells us Tobyhanna Township filed an injunction this week to stop the department from being dispatched at all in the township.

It comes after a history of disputes between the township and its volunteer fire department, including a 13-page ordinance passed by the Tobyhanna Township Supervisors aimed at keeping fire companies accountable.

Tutrone tells us the first responders feel that the township just wants to take control of the department.

Tobyhanna Township has been tightlipped since the situation came to light. It hasn't responded to our calls for an interview request. It issued a statement last week saying "there will be no interruption to Fire Services."

People, however, feel that's not the case.

"People's fire insurance will go up, people's safety could be impacted for what could be seen to be personal and petty," said one resident at the meeting.

The president of the department tells us they will likely be out of service in Tobyhanna until at least mid September. That's when their lawyer will be back in town to represent them in a hearing against the township.