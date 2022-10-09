MAHANOY CITY, Pa. -- Tom Tobin said he looked out the window Friday night and saw fire crews turning onto the 100 block of Mahanoy Street in Mahanoy City.

"I looked out the side window, the exit window and I see huge fire flames," said Tobin.

Glass could be seen on the sidewalk and some of the windows are charred.

The Mahanoy City Fire Department said the fire started in the rear of the row homes shortly before 8 p.m. He tells us a couple people living there had to be removed by police and EMS. According to fire officials, there were no injuries but up to a dozen people were displaced.

They said four buildings were damaged and that crews from across the county had to be called in. Among them was a tanker task force.

"The policemen around the area, they were, they were on the ball here. They were here directing traffic and doing their job," said Tobin.

Authorities said the American Red Cross is helping displaced residents find housing.

According to the Mahanoy City Fire Chief, a State Police Fire Marshal has been called in. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.