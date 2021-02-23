AUBURN, Pa. - The 300,000-gallon water storage tank above the Schuylkill County Borough of Auburn is the center of a faucet drought for 900 residents.
"It's a little frustrating. I understand they are looking out for our safety. It's one more thing to add to the list of the hecticness going on," said resident Andy Graeff.
Graeff hasn't used his water for drinking or washing dishes for several days.
While cleaning snow off of solar panels on Sunday, a borough supervisor noticed a vent cover ripped off the roof of the water storage tower. He also saw footprints in the snow, showing the six-foot barbed wire fence had been climbed.
He thinks it's probably kids.
"I'd say kids do dumb things sometimes, but you don't know their intent," said resident Lance Brubaker.
Out of caution, residents were told not to drink the water.
Pennsylvania State Police are searching for two suspects.
The state Department of Environmental Protection met with borough officials Tuesday afternoon. There is some good news. The DEP says initial testing shows the water appears to be normal. They will continue to test and flush water from the tank and keep it offline.
But the borough doesn't yet know when people can turn their water back on, but hopefully by Friday.
For those like Graeff, dirty dishes pale in comparison to the alternative.
"I don't think anyone poisoned it but you don't know what went in there when it was opened. Anything could have gone in there," he said.