STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Monroe County received a winterly mix of snow and slush on Wednesday that is expected to carry into the evening. 69 News Reporter Chantelle Calhoun spoke with residents about how they're handling the late-season flurries.
Spring is only 11 days away and people in the Stroudsburg area had to head out to shovel and treat their sidewalks for what some people hope is the last time this season.
“I think everybody's done with the season so we're ready for warm weather,” said one resident.
While flurries continued to fall through the afternoon, I spoke with a few people who said they didn't expect the snow to start sticking, since earlier Wednesday the roads were dry.
“I didn't expect it to continue like this, I thought maybe an hour or two and if it was going to, it wasn't going to stick so this is a little surprising,” said another resident.
One local business owner says he thinks the snow will be gone by next week.
“Usually, we have a saying whenever we put away all our salts and shovels that we're going to get another storm and so this is a storm we've been waiting for. It's only a couple inches but it'll probably be gone by next week and spring will be on its way.”
The wintery mix was expected to continue into the evening, but the business owner says he is happy he can rely on salt trucks so that he can get around safely.
“Stroud Township does a good job cleaning up the roads, so I’m not too worried about it, if you have four-wheel drive you might as well use it just to be safe," he said.