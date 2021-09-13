NESQUEHONING, Pa. - In Carbon County people are still reeling from the news that KME, the fire truck maker, is closing up shop.
The plant in Nesquehoning has been a staple in the community for 70 years.
The Rev Group, based in Orlando, made the announcement Friday that they were closing the plant in Nesquehoning as well as the company's sister location in Roanoke, Virginia.
Brandi Brana, whose husband used to be employed by KME, says it's especially hard for her older relatives who work there now and are close to retirement.
"It's devastating. KME is a big company in Carbon County and that's a lot of jobs lost. It's a lot of people who are going to be devastated by it," Brana said.
"So people in town are afraid and they're afraid they are going to lose their tax base," added Friendly Food Mart Manager Rhonda Burian.
Burian is from the Lehigh Valley and believes the area will bounce back like Bethlehem did after Bethlehem Steel shut down.
She's been telling neighbors she sees it as a goldmine for developers, knowing the demand there is for warehouse space.