SWIFTWATER, Pa. - It certainly doesn't feel like spring out there Monday, especially in areas north of the Lehigh Valley, and it's only getting colder by the minute in those spots.
People in the Poconos are bracing for some snow.
The Gorgandhi family just left Kalihari Water Park for their spring break, and they were not prepared for this oh-so-chilly weather.
"My family didn't expect it to be that cold, we didn't even bring jackets, we thought it would be hot but it's the opposite," eight-year-old Zoya Goragandhi said.
"When we left our house, it said that this weekend was going to be 67 and pleasant and this was a little different and we didn't expect it," dad Dave Goragandhi said.
And with this post-Easter Nor'easter bringing the possibility of several inches of snow, it's just the opposite of what most folks want this spring. Even the little guys who usually love it.
"I like it and I don't because I like to play in the snow but I don't like it because it's too cold," said five-year-old Akira Goraghandi.
Even the locals like Paul Woody say come on!, enough is enough, spring's already sprung so this is just a cruel joke by Mother Nature, right?
"We wish this was over, right? The end of the snow?" Woody said.
"When you're on spring break be prepared and bring your jacket!" Zoya said.
PennDOT is prepared. They'll have trucks out and about Monday night. There will be some restrictions in place on Interstate-380 in Monroe County later Monday night.